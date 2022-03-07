Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.78.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOM.U. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of TSE HOM.U traded down C$0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$18.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,771. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.00. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$10.73 and a 12-month high of C$19.72. The firm has a market cap of C$570.92 million and a P/E ratio of 2.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0433 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 6.99%.

In other news, Director Neil Joseph Labatte bought 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$22.58 per share, with a total value of C$66,610.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,950 shares in the company, valued at C$66,610.53.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

