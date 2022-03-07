Bunicorn Hits Market Capitalization of $432,918.91 (BUNI)

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Bunicorn has a market cap of $432,918.91 and $78,076.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bunicorn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bunicorn has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00043238 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,513.98 or 0.06626442 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,918.04 or 0.99945816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00043977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00047180 BTC.

About Bunicorn

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Bunicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bunicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bunicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

