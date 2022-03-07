Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $446,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 25,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.4% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Argus increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $4,836,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $13,478,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 752,471 shares of company stock valued at $66,896,376. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW opened at $79.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $143.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.48 and a 200-day moving average of $81.59. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $62.33 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

