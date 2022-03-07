Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $656,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,602 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,078,000 after purchasing an additional 27,408 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.9% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 42.6% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP opened at $264.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $168.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $264.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

Union Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.