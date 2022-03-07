Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,209,000 after purchasing an additional 318,872 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $104.79 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $100.58 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.86.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

