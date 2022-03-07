Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Burlington Stores in a research note issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe anticipates that the company will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.00 EPS.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 88.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share.
Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $189.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.95. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $184.21 and a one year high of $357.34.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,634,000 after buying an additional 319,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.
About Burlington Stores (Get Rating)
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.