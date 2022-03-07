C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Wedbush

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of C3.ai from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of C3.ai from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.67.

AI stock opened at $20.05 on Thursday. C3.ai has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $98.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.49.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.56. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in C3.ai by 11.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,361 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in C3.ai by 6.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in C3.ai by 8.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,539,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in C3.ai by 131.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,028,000 after purchasing an additional 173,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

