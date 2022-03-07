Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.52

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.52 and last traded at $55.83, with a volume of 1281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.74.

WHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cactus from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.43.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. Cactus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.69%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cactus by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cactus during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cactus by 55.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cactus (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

