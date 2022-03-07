Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ CALM traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.73. The company had a trading volume of 675,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,951. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.56 and a beta of -0.20. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $45.59.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $390.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.77 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

