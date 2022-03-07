California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 19,703 Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,703 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADI. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RADI shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

RADI stock opened at $14.59 on Monday. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.91.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

