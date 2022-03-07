California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.40 Million Holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of WideOpenWest worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 38.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 71.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 8.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,368,000 after acquiring an additional 72,599 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WideOpenWest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $16.83 on Monday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.01.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $42,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $787,420. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

