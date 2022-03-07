California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Cognyte Software worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the third quarter worth $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the third quarter worth $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CGNT. Wedbush lowered shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.87.

Cognyte Software stock opened at $10.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $18.72. The firm has a market cap of $696.90 million and a P/E ratio of 352.00. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $33.37.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Cognyte Software had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.83 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

