California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 83,718 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,718 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in International Game Technology by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,314,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,924,000 after purchasing an additional 207,300 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $975,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IGT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

IGT opened at $25.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 2.04. International Game Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

