California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 899 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of AAR worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AAR by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AAR by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in AAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AAR by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in AAR by 102,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 10,235 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AIR shares. Citigroup raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AAR from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $91,777.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David P. Storch sold 49,330 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $2,010,690.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,887 shares of company stock worth $2,756,379. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

AAR stock opened at $43.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.66. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.09.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.48 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

