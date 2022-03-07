California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CWT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised California Water Service Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.67.

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $58.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.27. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $72.08.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.02%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $85,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $30,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 52.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

