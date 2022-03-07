Callon Petroleum Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.28 Per Share (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $3.28 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.10. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.06). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

CPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $59.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $65.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.81 and its 200 day moving average is $49.58.

In other Callon Petroleum news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $51,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,705 shares of company stock worth $14,010,228. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $552,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,623 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $349,212,000 after buying an additional 1,321,366 shares in the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 527,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,926,000 after buying an additional 777,538 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 455,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after buying an additional 270,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $10,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

