Calton & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

NASDAQ PDP opened at $78.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.33. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $73.30 and a 1-year high of $101.60.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

