Calton & Associates Inc. Has $3.45 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,526 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tri Star Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 479,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,069,000 after purchasing an additional 14,773 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after purchasing an additional 238,218 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 47,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $50.90 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $54.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day moving average of $52.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

