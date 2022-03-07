Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases 3,735 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $25.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.81. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $27.51.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.