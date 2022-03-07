Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,543,803,000 after acquiring an additional 757,907 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,863,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,799,000 after buying an additional 85,293 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,560,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,562,000 after buying an additional 189,296 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,846,000 after buying an additional 67,228 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,208,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,294,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the period.

IWF stock traded down $10.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $249.91. 2,535,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,749,284. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.04. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $229.92 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

