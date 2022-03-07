Cambridge Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. Wavelength Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,687,000. Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 14,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.16. 6,506,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,718,640. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.70. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $86.59 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

