Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 129 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,920 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,178,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,330 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,136,000 after acquiring an additional 208,182 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,855,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,155,000 after acquiring an additional 91,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 516.2% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,748,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977,434 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.95. 5,835,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,880,981. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.17 and a 200 day moving average of $81.36. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.95 and a 52-week high of $82.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

