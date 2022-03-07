Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,970,000 after buying an additional 28,556 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Medtronic by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,745,000 after acquiring an additional 981,186 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 39.8% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 21,315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 24.1% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 146.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 27,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,556,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,888,335. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.52. The company has a market cap of $143.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.37. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

