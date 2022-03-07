Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Canada Carbon Inc. (CVE:CCB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 189348 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$8.40 million and a P/E ratio of -16.25.

Get Canada Carbon alerts:

Canada Carbon Company Profile (CVE:CCB)

Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. It holds interests in the Miller hydrothermal lump-vein graphite property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury graphite mine property that covers approximately 119 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec.

See Also

