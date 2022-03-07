Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones Sells 2,854 Shares

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.60, for a total value of C$107,310.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$793,134.40.

Shares of TSE CWB traded down C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$36.19. 66,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,647. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.64. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$31.68 and a 1 year high of C$41.56.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$260.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$267.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.2329178 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.87%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CWB shares. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.50.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

