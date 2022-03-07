Canandaigua National Corp Acquires 1,169 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $187.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $128.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.32. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

A number of analysts have commented on HON shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.57.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

