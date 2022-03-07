Canandaigua National Corp Buys 59 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,108,000 after buying an additional 15,888 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $565,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34,323 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,827,000 after purchasing an additional 36,185 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.48.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $210.39 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $158.54 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 81.94%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

