Canandaigua National Corp Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 13,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 21,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 6,794 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $140.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.20 billion, a PE ratio of 83.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.22. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $129.26 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.32.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

