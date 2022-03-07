Canandaigua National Corp Sells 4,475 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Canandaigua National Corp lowered its position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,872 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,475 shares during the period. Financial Institutions makes up approximately 1.7% of Canandaigua National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Canandaigua National Corp owned 2.23% of Financial Institutions worth $11,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 53,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 193.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Financial Institutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Financial Institutions stock opened at $31.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.28. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The stock has a market cap of $502.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.21. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 36.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

