Canandaigua National Corp Sells 670 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Canandaigua National Corp reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.0% of Canandaigua National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX opened at $158.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $308.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $159.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.19 and a 200 day moving average of $116.58.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 666,115 shares of company stock valued at $88,941,132 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.