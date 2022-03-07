Canandaigua National Corp Sells 680 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,461 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $452.13 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.81 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $213.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $505.15 and a 200 day moving average of $588.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Barclays cut their target price on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

