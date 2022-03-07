Canandaigua National Corp Trims Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Canandaigua National Corp lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

NYSE UNP opened at $264.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.30 and a 200 day moving average of $234.43. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $264.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.