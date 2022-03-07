Canandaigua National Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Canandaigua National Corp reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,556 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.0% of Canandaigua National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 546,940 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 152,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 134,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,830 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,473 shares of company stock worth $1,060,115 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $56.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.86 and its 200-day moving average is $57.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.27 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $234.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

