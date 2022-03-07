CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) PT Set at C$10.50 by Raymond James

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) received a C$10.50 price objective from equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.63% from the stock’s previous close.

DBM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.22.

DBM traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$7.52. 301,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.92. CanWel Building Materials Group has a one year low of C$6.13 and a one year high of C$10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$651.94 million and a P/E ratio of 5.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.35.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

