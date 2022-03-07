Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 515 Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBMK. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 41.9% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 98.2% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 95,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 47,094 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBMK opened at $25.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.09. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.94 and a 1 year high of $26.37.

