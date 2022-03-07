Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.79

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.79 and last traded at C$7.60, with a volume of 433317 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.58.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capstone Mining to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.77.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

