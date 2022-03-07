Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 788,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,499,000 after acquiring an additional 347,138 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 799,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,750,000 after acquiring an additional 219,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,285,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,991,000 after purchasing an additional 194,891 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,337,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,846,000 after purchasing an additional 144,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 502,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after purchasing an additional 125,570 shares in the last quarter.

BSCP opened at $21.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.91. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $22.43.

