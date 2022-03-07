Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 4,393 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 243.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Banner were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Banner by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 258,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after acquiring an additional 146,789 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 227,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,740,000 after buying an additional 119,523 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 326,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,003,000 after buying an additional 109,463 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 543.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 62,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,797,000 after buying an additional 50,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

BANR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

BANR stock opened at $58.46 on Monday. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.27. Banner had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

In related news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $106,122.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

