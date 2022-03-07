Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 7,688 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 534.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,688 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in eXp World were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in eXp World by 48.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in eXp World by 28.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after buying an additional 50,975 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in eXp World by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,336,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in eXp World by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,161,000 after buying an additional 182,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in eXp World by 11.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,427,000 after purchasing an additional 49,852 shares during the period. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $24.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.77. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $59.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87 and a beta of 3.11.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 44.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $239,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $477,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 428,800 shares of company stock worth $13,044,833. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

