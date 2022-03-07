Captrust Financial Advisors Has $376,000 Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEI. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.4% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 647,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,334,000 after acquiring an additional 110,045 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,687,000.

Shares of IEI opened at $126.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.65. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.59 and a fifty-two week high of $132.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

