Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 8,458 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of LUMN opened at $10.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $15.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

