Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

CARA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CARA stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $29.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average is $13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 418,199 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,745,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after acquiring an additional 491,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,308,000 after acquiring an additional 70,505 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 594,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,486,000 after acquiring an additional 103,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics (Get Rating)

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.