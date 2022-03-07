CareMax (CMAX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect CareMax to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CMAX stock opened at $6.02 on Monday. CareMax has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in CareMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of CareMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CareMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareMax by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,627,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 112,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareMax by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 144,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 55,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMAX. UBS Group began coverage on CareMax in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.05.

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

