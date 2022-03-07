CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Short Interest Update

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the January 31st total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 947,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2,320.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,336,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after buying an additional 1,280,823 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,938 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,488,000 after purchasing an additional 615,264 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,401,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 993,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,180,000 after purchasing an additional 391,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.26. 641,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,149. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. CareTrust REIT has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.01.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 37.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 143.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTRE. TheStreet cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on CareTrust REIT from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

