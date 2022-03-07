Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Short Interest Update

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the January 31st total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 411.0 days.

OTCMKTS CYJBF remained flat at $$45.93 on Monday. Cargotec has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $60.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.44.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cargotec from €54.00 ($60.67) to €53.00 ($59.55) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cargotec from €55.00 ($61.80) to €52.00 ($58.43) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Cargotec Oyj provides cargo handling solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers industry shaping, eco-efficient cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and support services. The Hiab segment area comprises of oader cranes, truck mounted forklifts, forestry and recycling cranes, hooklifts, and skiploaders, as well as tail lifts.

