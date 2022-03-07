Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.89

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.89 and last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 146452 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.05.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 3,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $79,201.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,614. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 353.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

