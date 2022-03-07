Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,235 First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the third quarter valued at $26,117,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 2.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 66.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 329,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 130,950 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 133.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 218,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 124,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 147,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BUFR opened at $23.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.51. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $25.03.

