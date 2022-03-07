Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Increases Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 819.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 66,324 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 572.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 46,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,251,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,949,000 after purchasing an additional 54,660 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAP stock opened at $50.87 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $61.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of -24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average of $47.25.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.02%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TAP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.70.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

