Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Takes $27,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEMA. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 554.6% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 70,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 59,446 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the third quarter worth $3,083,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 803.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 33,350 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 91,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 16,387 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 271,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares during the period.

Shares of EEMA stock opened at $74.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.59. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a one year low of $74.07 and a one year high of $94.35.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.676 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

