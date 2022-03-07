Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.250-$1.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $804.11 million.Carter’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.810-$8.970 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Carter’s from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Carter’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.09. 1,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,150. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.49. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 33.15%. Carter’s’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,539,000 after acquiring an additional 19,238 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carter’s by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Carter’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Carter’s by 349.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 86,955 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.